SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A grocery chute and an elevator? These are just some of the fun elements that are part of this year’s FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home.

Being built in the historic city of Shaker Heights, the new home is valued at $775,000. Andrew Gotlieb with Keystate Homes, spoke with FOX 8's Kristi Capel about many of the special details people can expect from this year's property (as seen in the video above).