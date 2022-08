Sol

It’s Taco Tuesday! Enjoy a beautiful patio at Sol. They are located on Glenn Avenue in Willoughby.

Alabama Sauce

2 cups mayo

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons horseradish

1.5 tablespoons worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon cayenne

2 tablespoons honey

salt and pepper to taste