CLEVELAND (WJW) - Two Florida men were sentenced to prison for operating a scam that targeted elderly victims in northern Ohio.

Court records state that 25-year-old John Tyler Pla and 26-year-old Johnny Lee Palmer, both from Tampa, operated a “Grandparent Scam” that focused on the elderly in northern Ohio cities, including Brecksville, Parma, Gates Mills, Lorain, Mansfield, Fairview Park, Westlake and Mentor.