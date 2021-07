MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a man charged with aggravated murder in the shooting deaths of a couple found dead at a campsite in southeastern Ohio.

Forty-three-year-old Brian Jason Weimert of Sidney made his initial court appearance Wednesday. It’s not known if he’s retained an attorney. Weimert is accused of killing 36-year-old Steven Sturgill Jr. and his 39-year-old girlfriend, Chrystal Burchett.