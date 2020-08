Alley CatsShop local at Alley Cats! With 5,000 square feet of shopping, you're sure to find everything you need! They are located in New Philadelphia and are closed Sundays and Mondays. BabycakesBack to school or cozy at home... Babycakes Children's Boutique has cute outfits for your little ones! They are closed Sundays and Mondays. Dr. MarcDr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared tips on how to fight stress. Harlow's…