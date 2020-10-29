Spicy Roasted Cauliflower

View this post on Instagram

Check out this Harissa Spiced 🌶 Lamb Lettuce Wraps from @astoryofspices See her recipe below! Quick, easy and delicious! 😋 Can also use ground chicken or @impossible_foods ground meat for a vegetarian 🌱 version! This recipe is quick, delicious and perfect for those busy days! Don't forget to check out the @thechutneylife blog to check out her cilantro jalapeño which compliments the harissa spiced lamb perfectly! . . Ingredients ⚡️1 Tbsp avocado oil ⚡️1 lb of ground lamb ⚡️1/2 chopped red onion ⚡️2 Tbsp @purspices harissa paste ⚡️5-6 mint leaves ⚡️ Large leafy lettuce (leaves separated) ⚡️Cilantro Jalapeño sauce by @thechutneylife (check out her blog for the recipe ⚡️sliced red onion and sunflower seeds for garnish (optional) . . Recipe 1. Add avocado Oil to pan on medium heat 2. Mix in lamb and let it cook on medium low until the meat is completely browned. 3. Remove lamb from pan and set aside 4. Add in chopped red onions to the same pan on medium heat and sauté till onions turn translucent 5. Add 1/2 cup of water to lift the meat flavoring from the pan and continue to sauté onions for another couple minutes 6. Add in @purspices harissa paste and mix in with onions 7. Mix in lamb that we set aside earlier. Add in 1/2 cup of water and let lamb cook on medium low heat for about 10 minutes with lid on the pan 8. Remove the lid and sauté on medium high heat till water evaporates. Add in mint leaves 9. Prepare @thechutneylife cilantro jalapeño sauce 10. Arrange lettuce leaves on a plate and add harissa lamb, sliced onions, sunflower seeds and cilantro jalapeño sauce on top! Enjoy 😋