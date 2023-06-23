The South Side Restaurant
Wine & dine! The South Side Restaurant is located on West 11th Street in Tremont.

The Rosérita

A fun summer margarita with rosé wine.

Recipe by Chef Natasha Pogrebinsky

Prep Time:  5 minutes

Description: This refreshing cocktail uses all the best elements of a margarita, combined with a dry rosé wine, this drink is the life of the party!

Ingredients: makes 1 cocktail

1 lime cut in quarters
1 oz Maranchino cherry syrup
1 Maranchino cherry
4 oz dry rose wine
2 oz tequila blanco
ice
margarita salt (sold in stores)

Directions:
1. Place 2 slices of lime, cherry, syrup, wine, tequila and ice into a shaker and shake well.
2. Use 1 slice of lime on the rim of the glass, press the glass into the salt mix.
3. Pour the cocktail into the glass, garnish with extra lime

The Basil Summer Super Sauce

Does your basil always go bad before you get a chance to use it? This recipe will save your basil and save your meal prep!

Recipe by Chef Natasha Pogrebinsky  @chef_natasha

Prep Time:  5 minutes

Description:  Fast, easy way to preserve all your basil and use it on salad as a dressing, on pasta and seafood as a sauce, on meat as a marinade for grilling, it’s the only sauce you need this summer!

Ingredients: makes 32 oz

1 large fresh lemon
½  pound of basil
22oz extra virgin olive oil
2oz minced garlic
2 tablespoon sea salt or kosher salt
½ tablespoon ground black pepper
6 oz filtered water (plus more if needed)
Mixer (Vitamix, Magic Bullet or immersion)
Citrus juicer (If you don’t have one, just use your hands, squeeze the juice into a small bowl and pick out the seeds.)

Directions:
1. Pick the leaves off the stems
2. Place the leaves, oil, salt, pepper, water, fresh garlic, and the juice of 1 fresh lemon (about 1.5-2oz).
3. Make sure your mixer is closed completely, blend on high for a few seconds until smooth.
(Note:  It might separate a little, but that’s ok, just shake it well before using.  If you’ve made a balsamic dressing from scratch before, you know you can slowly drip the oil into the mixer for a more consistent texture.  See my Lemon Balsamic recipe for more on that!)
4. Keep refrigerated for up to 7 days, you can also freeze it in a Ziploc bag. 