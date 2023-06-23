The South Side Restaurant

Wine & dine! The South Side Restaurant is located on West 11th Street in Tremont.

The Rosé rita

A fun summer margarita with rosé wine.

Recipe by Chef Natasha Pogrebinsky

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Description: This refreshing cocktail uses all the best elements of a margarita, combined with a dry rosé wine, this drink is the life of the party!

Ingredients: makes 1 cocktail

1 lime cut in quarters

1 oz Maranchino cherry syrup

1 Maranchino cherry

4 oz dry rose wine

2 oz tequila blanco

ice

margarita salt (sold in stores)

Directions:

1. Place 2 slices of lime, cherry, syrup, wine, tequila and ice into a shaker and shake well.

2. Use 1 slice of lime on the rim of the glass, press the glass into the salt mix.

3. Pour the cocktail into the glass, garnish with extra lime

—

—

The Basil Summer Super Sauce

Does your basil always go bad before you get a chance to use it? This recipe will save your basil and save your meal prep!

Recipe by Chef Natasha Pogrebinsky @chef_natasha

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Description: Fast, easy way to preserve all your basil and use it on salad as a dressing, on pasta and seafood as a sauce, on meat as a marinade for grilling, it’s the only sauce you need this summer!

Ingredients: makes 32 oz

1 large fresh lemon

½ pound of basil

22oz extra virgin olive oil

2oz minced garlic

2 tablespoon sea salt or kosher salt

½ tablespoon ground black pepper

6 oz filtered water (plus more if needed)

Mixer (Vitamix, Magic Bullet or immersion)

Citrus juicer (If you don’t have one, just use your hands, squeeze the juice into a small bowl and pick out the seeds.)

Directions:

1. Pick the leaves off the stems

2. Place the leaves, oil, salt, pepper, water, fresh garlic, and the juice of 1 fresh lemon (about 1.5-2oz).

3. Make sure your mixer is closed completely, blend on high for a few seconds until smooth.

(Note: It might separate a little, but that’s ok, just shake it well before using. If you’ve made a balsamic dressing from scratch before, you know you can slowly drip the oil into the mixer for a more consistent texture. See my Lemon Balsamic recipe for more on that!)

4. Keep refrigerated for up to 7 days, you can also freeze it in a Ziploc bag.