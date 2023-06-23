The South Side Restaurant
Wine & dine! The South Side Restaurant is located on West 11th Street in Tremont.
The Rosérita
A fun summer margarita with rosé wine.
Recipe by Chef Natasha Pogrebinsky
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Description: This refreshing cocktail uses all the best elements of a margarita, combined with a dry rosé wine, this drink is the life of the party!
Ingredients: makes 1 cocktail
1 lime cut in quarters
1 oz Maranchino cherry syrup
1 Maranchino cherry
4 oz dry rose wine
2 oz tequila blanco
ice
margarita salt (sold in stores)
Directions:
1. Place 2 slices of lime, cherry, syrup, wine, tequila and ice into a shaker and shake well.
2. Use 1 slice of lime on the rim of the glass, press the glass into the salt mix.
3. Pour the cocktail into the glass, garnish with extra lime
—
—
The Basil Summer Super Sauce
Does your basil always go bad before you get a chance to use it? This recipe will save your basil and save your meal prep!
Recipe by Chef Natasha Pogrebinsky @chef_natasha
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Description: Fast, easy way to preserve all your basil and use it on salad as a dressing, on pasta and seafood as a sauce, on meat as a marinade for grilling, it’s the only sauce you need this summer!
Ingredients: makes 32 oz
1 large fresh lemon
½ pound of basil
22oz extra virgin olive oil
2oz minced garlic
2 tablespoon sea salt or kosher salt
½ tablespoon ground black pepper
6 oz filtered water (plus more if needed)
Mixer (Vitamix, Magic Bullet or immersion)
Citrus juicer (If you don’t have one, just use your hands, squeeze the juice into a small bowl and pick out the seeds.)
Directions:
1. Pick the leaves off the stems
2. Place the leaves, oil, salt, pepper, water, fresh garlic, and the juice of 1 fresh lemon (about 1.5-2oz).
3. Make sure your mixer is closed completely, blend on high for a few seconds until smooth.
(Note: It might separate a little, but that’s ok, just shake it well before using. If you’ve made a balsamic dressing from scratch before, you know you can slowly drip the oil into the mixer for a more consistent texture. See my Lemon Balsamic recipe for more on that!)
4. Keep refrigerated for up to 7 days, you can also freeze it in a Ziploc bag.