Solution For Holiday Financial Stress

Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Video
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Sign up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
BestReviews
Top Stories
Florida woman arrested in Cuyahoga Valley National Park death
Top Stories
Life after ‘Remain in Mexico’: A family’s struggles in America ahead of immigration court hearings
Video
FDA opens Pfizer COVID booster to ages 16 and 17
Josh Duggar found guilty in child pornography trial
Staff at elementary school in Lorain accused of forcing 9-year-old girl to eat from trash can
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Woollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Winter Riverfest returns with new ice skating rink, visits from Santa and more
Video
Top Stories
FOX Recipe Box: Peanut Butter Pretzel Cheese Ball
Video
Top Stories
Kenny highlights the perks of a holiday staycation at Kimpton Schofield Hotel
Video
A very veggie Christmas: The Chef’s Garden shares holiday gift and side dish ideas
Video
Celebrate the season at Severance Hall with The Cleveland Orchestra
Video
FOX Recipe Box: Blueberry French Toast Casserole
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Friday Night Touchdown
China 2022
The Big Game
Top Stories
Browns put punter Jamie Gillan on COVID-19 list
Top Stories
Garland scores 24 points, Cavaliers beat Bulls 115-92
Top Stories
Baker Mayfield renewed by bye, confident for stretch run
Video
Browns place Njoku on COVID-19 list, could miss Ravens game
Denzel Ward named Cleveland Browns 2021 Man of the Year
Video
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is a Heisman Trophy finalist
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Nexstar News Partners
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Solution For Holiday Financial Stress
New Day Cleveland
Posted:
Dec 9, 2021 / 11:54 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 9, 2021 / 11:54 AM EST
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Download the FOX 8 App