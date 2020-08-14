Sip on Summer

View this post on Instagram

Better order more booze, our craft Frosé & Jungle Bird Slushies were 🔥 and almost sold out during last nights limited seating preview parties. #goodproblemstohave #froseallday #frozendrinks #cleveland #islandtime #sunsoutrumsout #whateverfloatsyourboat #destinationcleveland #imbibe #cocktail #mixology #bartend #drinkart #liqpic #drinkspiration #instacocktails #alcoholporn #cocktailart @dtcleresidents