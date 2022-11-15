The Blonde Italian

Easy chicken & greens soup! Shop from The Blonde Italian online or in local stores.

Easy Chicken & Greens Soup

1 jar The Blonde Italian brand Premio Simmer Sauce, 16 oz.

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup cannellini beans, chick peas or fresh green beans

1-2 boneless pre-cooked chicken breasts, cut into bite size slivers or cubes

1 cup fresh mixed greens

Put all ingredients, except mixed greens, into pan. Cover and occasionally stir while bringing to a low boil. Lower heat, add mixed greens and simmer 20 minutes or so. Serve with crusty bread on side to soak up every delicious drop!