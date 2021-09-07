Show Info: September 7, 2021

Allie M Designs

Transition your wardrobe for fall! Allie M Designs is located on West Market Street in Akron.

Artists’ Open Studio

Encouraging creative expression! Artists’ Open Studio is located on East Main Street in Norwalk.

Colleen Primm Design

Design trends that are here to stay! Colleen Primm Design shared some tips!

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Forget-Me-Not Baskets

Grief support gift baskets! Learn more about Forget-Me-Not Baskets by visiting them online.

Graham & Burns

Gifts for your kitchen, home & garden! Graham & Burns is located on East Liberty Street in Wooster.

Lineweaver Financial

He’s your financial quarterback! Learn more about Lineweaver Financial here.

Local Flavors Shoppe

Shop Ohio-made products! Local Flavors Shoppe is located on South State Street in Painesville.

Railroad Brewing Company

Hand-crafted brews! Railroad Brewing Company is located on Center Road in Avon.