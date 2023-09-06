BRuSH Boutique
Football fashion finds! BRuSH Boutique is located on Mentor Avenue in Mentor.
Grand River Cellars Winery & Restaurant
Cask, Corks & Forks! Grand River Cellars is located on Madison Road in Madison.
The Centro
Cleveland restaurant week! The Centro is located in The 9 Hotel on East 9th Street in Cleveland.
Cleveland APL
Adopt, don’t shop! For more information about the Cleveland APL, click here.
Cleveland Clinic
It’s Aneurysm Month! Learn more about the Cleveland Clinic by visiting them online.
Dippity and Snark
The lost art of handwritten notes! Shop from Dippity and Snark online.
The Elliot
Hello, fall! Enjoy a women-owned, small business marketplace at The Elliot on Kenilworth Avenue in Cleveland.
Geauga Park District
Archery adventures! We visited Chickagami Park in the Geauga Park District in Burton.
GV Arts & Design
Game day gear! GV Art & Design has locations in Lakewood, Kent, Willoughby and Avon.
Howard’s Jewelry
Estate jewelry event! Howard’s Jewelry has locations in Parma Heights, Bedford Heights and Mentor.
Mazda of Kent
Raising money for a good cause! Learn more about Mazda of Kent and Believe in Dreams.
Soul to Style
Clean out your closet! For more information about Soul to Style, click here.
The Well
Coffee shop caring for the community! The Well is located on East Market Street in Akron.