Akron Independent Horror Short Film Festival

Get spooked! Learn more about the Akron Independent Horror Short Film Festival here.

Brighten Brewing

Sip and smile! Brighten Brewing is located on South Cleve-Mass Road in Copley.

Charmed Boutique

Fresh fall looks! Charmed Boutique is located on Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville.

Cherry Blossom Boutique

Handmade gifts and more! Cherry Blossom Boutique is located on Lake Road in Sheffield Lake.

Playhouse Square

Childrens’ Theater Series! For tickets, visit Playhouse Square online.

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Kids in Cleveland

Fall bucket list! Follow Kids in Cleveland on their Facebook page.

La Chiquita Selva

Pop-up plant shop! For more information about La Chiquita Selva, visit them online.

Lake Metroparks

Bug day at Penitentiary Glen Reservation! Learn more by visiting them online.

Little Italy Wines

A taste of Italy! Little Italy Wines is located on Mayfield Road in Cleveland.

Lorain County Metroparks

The Carlisle Reservation Raptor Center is located on Diagonal Road in Lagrange.

On The Lookout Jewelry

Wearable works of art! For more information about On The Lookout Jewelry, click here.

Roasted

House-made chai for fall! Roasted has locations in Lakewood and Tremont.

Southern Comfort Kitchen

The flavors of the south! Southern Comfort Kitchen is located on West Market Street in Akron.

The Well

Caring for the community! The Well is located on Eber Avenue in Akron.