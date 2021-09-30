Show Info: September 30, 2021

ADAMHS Suicide Prevention

The number for the suicide prevention, crisis and referral hotline is 216-623-6888. Learn more about ADAMHS here.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

All aboard for a holiday tradition! Tickets for The North Pole Adventure go on sale on Monday, October 4th!

Kaulig Giving

Matt Kaulig from Kaulig Giving sheds some light on local people, companies and charities making a difference.

Mom’s Gourmet

Making dinners easy! Shop from Mom’s Gourmet online or in several local stores across northeast Ohio.

Morning Song Gardens

The all-natural solution to dry skin! Shop for bee products from Morning Song Gardens online.

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Robert Debernardo joined us from the Cleveland Clinic.

Paper Trails

Satisfy your stationary needs! Paper Trails is located on Detroit Road in Rocky River.

Quintealia’s Tea Parlor

Warm up with a cup of tea! Quintealia’s Tea Parlor is located on East Park Street in Burton.