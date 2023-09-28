Alexa Faye Beauty

Helping women rebuild confidence! Cleveland’s first brow lamination artist is in Westlake, Ohio. Learn more about Alexa Faye Beauty, here.

Belle

New boutique opens in Rocky River! Belle offers a unique shopping experience as well as in-store events, parties and more!

Brant’s Apple Orchard

Satisfy your fall cravings! Brant’s Apple Orchard has everything from a full bakery with famous apple cider donuts to Asian pears and so much more!

Brazen By Nature Candle Company

Candles that are made using vintage inspired glasses that you can repurposes and add to your glassware collection! Visit, Brazen By Nature Candle Company for more information!

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival is taking place Oct. 4th through the 8th. Learn more about the festival, here.

Coco Café

Globally inspired baked goods and coffee! Coco Café is on Ridge Road in Hinckley, Ohio.

Cook’n CLE

Cook’n CLE is taking charcuterie boards to a new level. Soup charcuterie spreads for your next Fall party!

Cozy Noze

Neck warmers for glass wearers! Cozy Noze provides face masks and warmers that keep your glasses from fogging up.

Friendship APL

Enter your pet in Friendship APL’s Pet Photo Contest! Photo submissions will begin October 1st.

Organized By Breanna Lee

Organized By Breanna Lee is helping you get organized before the winter season is amongst us!

Playhouse Square

Nick Offerman is live at Playhouse Square on September 29th. Learn more about ticket information, here.

Schuster’s Pumpkin Patch

The Fall décor that you need this season. Funky pumpkins, cornstalks, Indian corn, mums, and so much more! Schuster’s Pumpkin Patch is located on Murray Ridge Rd in Elyria, OH.

Stonegait Winery

Wine Week continues! Stonegait Winery is located on, 4275 Bates Road in Madison, Ohio!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is right around the corner. Visit their website to learn more about dates and tickets!