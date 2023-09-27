9er’s Diner & Pub

New Day Deal! 9er’s Diner & Pub is located on 63 Pearl Rd in Brunswick, OH.

Andio Sisters

Breakfast for champs! Andio Sisters has an Omelet menu in October that supports a great cause!

Boundless Confection Connection

A bakery that makes more than sweet treats! Boundless Confection Connection is dedicated to building a community around an accessible and inclusive work environment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Campo Roofing

Add value to your property and save money on your monthly electric! Campo Roofing has a solution for homeowners.

Cherry Road Winery

Signature wines to kickoff wine week! Cherry Road Winery is in Massillon, OH.

Cru Uncorked

French wines and a fine dining experience. Cru Uncorked is in Moreland Hills, Ohio.

Jenuine Cuisine

Personal Chef at your next tailgate? Jenuine Cuisines does it all!

Marquee Moments

Playhouse Square is hosting a free community event on September 28th. Learn more about Marquee Moments, here.

NARI Home Improvement Show

The NARI Home Improvement Show runs from September 29th – October 1st at the IX Center!



Sweets on the Square

Nostalgic treats, retro candy and craft sodas. Sweets on the Square is the perfect place to grab your favorite Halloween candy!

The Ohio Flower Girls

U-Pick flower patch to add to your Autumn bucket list! The Ohio Flower Girls is located at the Pickwick Place in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Wildflower Studio

Stained glass fall art classes! Wildflower Studio is located on Orweiler Road, in Mansfield, Ohio.