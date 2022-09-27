Anna Maria of Aurora

Family-owned and operated! Anna Maria of Aurora is located on North Aurora Road in Aurora.

Canary Travel

Time to get away? Learn more about Canary Travel by visiting them online.

Chick-Fil-A

Enjoy Friday night football with Chick-Fil-A! This week’s rivalry game is Willoughby South at Mayfield.

Cleveland Bucket List

Fall festivities! If you need ideas for your next autumn adventure, check out the Cleveland Bucket List.

Confetti Peppers

Soup season with the pepper queen! Shop from Confetti Peppers in stores or online.

Created 4 U By Laura

Hand-dyed yarn! Learn more about Created 4 U By Laura by visiting them online.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Heart of Gold

Sit down for brunch! Heart of Gold is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Issho Ni Ramen & Sushi

Fresh, authentic sushi! Issho Ni Ramen & Sushi is located on Euclid Avenue in Willoughby.

JJ’s Pizza

Cater your next tailgating event! JJ’s Pizza is located on Lorain Road in Fairview Park.

The Learned Owl Book Shop

Travel through books! The Learned Owl Book Shop is located on North Main Street in Hudson.

Love, Anji

Handmade paper flowers! Love, Anji is located on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

Oceanne

Jewelry made in Cleveland! Oceanne has locations in Pinecrest and Gordon Square.

Perfect Pour

Bourbon and burgers! Perfect Pour is located on South Main Street in Akron.

Psycle

A dance party on a bike! Psycle is located on Center Ridge Road in Westlake.

Urban Planting Cleveland

Urban Planting Cleveland has two locations, on Clifton Boulevard and on Scranton Road in Cleveland.