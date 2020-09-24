Show Info: September 24, 2020

3-19 Coffee

Your morning cup of Joe can help those around the world! 3-19 Coffee is located on Lee Road in Shaker Heights.

Cafe Avalaun

Enjoy the flavors of carnival food without the guilt! Cafe Avalaun is celebrating their anniversary with a carnival October 2nd – 4th.

Cleveland Home Outlet

High-end furniture at a low-end price! Cleveland Home Outlet is located on Pearl Road in Middleburg Heights.

Fitch’s Farm Market

Fresh, hand-picked produce! Fitch’s Farm Market is located in Avon and is open until November.

Friedman, Domiano & Smith

All about auto insurance! Friedman, Domiano & Smith can help!

Larb Thai Restaurant

Enjoy dinner with an Asian flair! Larb Thai Restaurant is located on Pearl Road in Brunswick.

Medina County Parade of Homes

Shop for your next house at the Medina County Parade of Homes!

Village Point Market & Parlor

Pizza, ice cream and more! Village Point Market & Parlor is located on West Main Street in Hayesville.