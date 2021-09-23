Show Info: September 23, 2021

New Day Cleveland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blue Spruce Boutique
Fall into style at the Blue Spruce Boutique! They are located on Liberty Street in Wooster.

The Centers
Helping the community, one family at a time. Learn more about The Centers here.

Destination Cleveland
Celebrate Hispanic art & heritage! Destination Cleveland presents Bella Sin, a Latin burlesque performer.

Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila
It’s a flavor fiesta! Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila is located on West Bagley Road in Berea.

Gypsy Beans & Baking Co.
Fall coffees & pastries! Gypsy Beans & Baking Company is located on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

LYV Wellness
Rejuvenate your health and beauty! LYV Wellness is located on West 25th Street in Cleveland.

NOSH Pantry
Locally-made nut butters and more! NOSH Pantry is located on Chestnut Boulevard in Cuyahoga Falls.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FOX 8 App

Fox 8 App Logo