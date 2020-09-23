Show Info: September 23, 2020

Brent Webb, The Mentalist

The Mentalist, Brent Webb, returns to Pickwick and Frolic! Enjoy a show full of magic and intrigue.

Cleveland Clinic

September is Ovarian Cancer Month. Dr. Robert DeBernardo from the Cleveland Clinic shared essential information about Ovarian Cancer.

Minglewood Distilling Co.

Minglewood Distilling Company is known for their handcrafted spirits. They are located in Wooster on East South Street.

Ol’ Chefski’s BBQ

Who’s ready for a barbecue? Ol’ Chefski’s BBQ is located in Aurora.

Quarantine Budget

Amanda Sharratt from Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers shared how to handle your budget in an unknown economy.

The Chef’s Ingredient Outlet

Enjoy flavors from around the world at The Chef’s Ingredient Outlet! They are located in Chagrin Falls.

The Travel Mom

Be a better you! The Travel Mom shared things to be positive about right now.