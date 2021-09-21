Show Info: September 21, 21

Astoria Cafe & Market

Mediterranean flavor, right here in Cleveland! Astoria Cafe & Market is located on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Grits PR

Megan Thomas Head from the Bourbon Blonde Blog shared some great products for your home, health and wellness!

Lineweaver Financial

How to navigate a low interest rate environment? Lineweaver Financial is here to help!

Meijer

Everything you need for back-to-school and beyond! Meijer has several locations across northeast Ohio.

MOJO

Dishes from around the world! MOJO is located on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.

Sandie’s Cozy Cottage

Giving old furniture new life! Sandie’s Cozy Cottage is located on North Chestnut Street in Jefferson.

Sights & Sounds of Edison

Custom horns for Edison phonographs and more! Sights & Sounds of Edison is located on South Main Street in Milan.

Terranean Herbs & Spices

Middle Eastern spices! Shop for yoru own Terranean Herbs & Spices online.