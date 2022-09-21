50 Floor

Upgrade your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order.

The Bom

Treat-making parties! Learn more about The Bom by visiting them online.

Dodd’s Hillcrest Orchards

All about apples! Dodd’s Hillcrest Orchards is located on Telegraph Road in Amherst.

Middle Ridge Gardens

Pick your own sunflowers! Middle Ridge Gardens is located on Middle Ridge Road in Madison.

Mister Brisket

The best brisket! Mister Brisket is located on Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.

Outline Ohio

Game day looks! Support your state by shopping from Outline Ohio online.

Serenite

French cuisines! Serenite is located on West Liberty Street in Medina.

Sparkle & Shine Makeup Studio

Time for a makeover! Learn more about Sparkle & Shine Makeup Studio here.

The Tangled Vine

Coffee & cocktails! The Tangled Vine is located on Center Road in Brunswick.

The Treat Shoppe & Bakery

Handmade sweets! The Treat Shoppe & Bakery is located on Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville.