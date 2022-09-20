Bar 32
Football feast! Bar 32 is located on inside the Hilton in downtown Cleveland.
Cleveland Clinic
Ovarian Cancer Awareness! Dr. DeBernardo from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information.
Country Roads Sourdough
Artisan breads! Take a class from Country Roads Sourdough. Learn more here.
Cycle Fly
Add fun to your workout! Cycle Fly is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.
Desperados Quesadillas
Cleveland’s first quesadilla food truck! Find where you can grab dinner from Desperados Quesadillas here.
Lettuce Heads Farm
Locally grown! Lettuce Heads Farm is located on Jones Road in Wellington.
Mazzulo’s Market
Game day grub! Mazzulos Market has locations in Bainbridge and Aurora.
Minute4Mama
Sensory play! Learn more about Minute4Mama by visiting them online.
The Mermaid’s Tail
Step into fashion! The Mermaid’s Tail is located on Church Street in Amherst.
Pierogi Palace
The perfect Pierogi! Pierogi Palace is located on Vine Street in Willoughby.
Wayside Workshop
Handmade home decor! Learn more about Wayside Workshop by visiting them on social media.
Whippt Dalgona Coffee
Unique coffee experience! Whippt Dalgona Coffee is located on West Liberty Street in Wooster.