Show Info: September 2, 2021

Geauga County Fair

Ohio’s oldest continuous county fair! The Great Geauga County Fair is located on Cheshire Street in Burton.

Mad Dogs and Crazy Cats

Cuddle and play with kittens! Mad Dogs and Crazy Cats is located on North Arch Avenue in Alliance.

Micah Specialty Foods

A taste of Ghana, right here in Cleveland! Shop their specialty sauce by visiting Micah Specialty Foods online!

Oceanne

Jewelry designed in Cleveland! Oceanne is located on Detroit Road in the Gordon Square Arts District in Cleveland.

Picnic Hill Market Cafe

Good music and great food! Picnic Hill Market Cafe is located on Fairmount Boulevard in Shaker Heights.

Poppin’ Cleveland

Brighten your next celebration with a balloon display! Learn more about Poppin’ Cleveland here.

Stasek Group of eXp Realty

Enjoy a rock-and-roll event that gives back! Learn more about Stasek Group of eXp Realty here.