Show Info: September 2, 2020

Brennan’s Fish House

Fresh fish served for over 150 years! Brennan’s Fish House is located on River Street in Grand River.

Cleveland Clinic

Do you have foot pain? Dr. Joy Rowland from the Cleveland Clinic can help!

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Live animal programs are back at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History! These shows are free with a general admission ticket, which you can purchase here.

Just Mike’s Jerky

It’s a snack attack! Just Mike’s Jerky is located on West Smith Road in Medina.

Kline Home Exteriors

Does your house need a makeover? Give Kline Home Exteriors a call!

Peg’s Knit and Spin

Hand-spun yarn in northeast Ohio! Peg’s Knit and Spin is located in Grand Pacific Junction in Olmsted Falls.



