Show Info: September 18, 2020

Bare Naked Wools

Sweater weather is upon us! Grab your favorite yarn at Bare Naked Wools. Join the Yarn Discovery Tour to visit 11 yarn shops in Northeast Ohio!

Brant’s Apple Orchard

David Moss took us on a One Tank Trip to a fall favorite! Brant’s Apple Orchard is located on Dibble Rd. in Ashtabula.

Coal and Ice

Enjoy the last days of summer with a hot dog and an ice cream cone! Coal and Ice is located in Vermilion on Liberty Ave.

Dillard’s

Shop for a good cause at Dillard’s in Beachwood! Now through Sunday, September 20th, 10% of all proceeds will be donated to Our House!

Merriman Legal

Do you have a case? Merriman Legal can help!

Recess Games

It’s time for a family game night! Recess Games is located on Brookpark Rd. in North Olmsted.

Silverspot Cinema

It’s dinner and a show! Experience the movie theater in a new way at Silverspot Cinema!

Soulcraft CLE

Are you going stir-crazy? Soulcraft CLE has the solution! Learn a new skill by trying woodworking.

Watershed Distillery

Watershed Distillery is celebrating their 10 year anniversary! To celebrate, they are releasing a new expression of their bourbon!