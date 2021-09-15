Show Info: September 15, 2021

The 3 Aprons Bakery

Baked fresh daily! Learn more about The 3 Aprons Bakery by visiting them online.

Fat Daddy

Global cuisine at one restaurant! Fat Daddy is located on West Park Street in Burton.

Grobe Fruit Farm

Family-owned fruit and veggie farm! Grobe Fruit Farm is located on Telegraph Road in Elyria.

Silo Woodworking

Hand-crafted, custom carpentry! Learn more about Silo Woodworking here.

Thirty-two 8 Inspired & Co.

A collection of crafters! Thirty-two 8 Inspired & Co. is located on South Prospect Avenue in Hartville.

M&H Beans Coffee

Veteran-owned coffee company! Find out where you can enjoy M&H Beans Coffee by visiting them online.

Westside Flea

Shop over 100 small businesses! The Westside Flea will be at North Olmsted Community Park on September 18th.