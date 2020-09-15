Show Info: September 15, 2020

91 Wood Fired Oven

Gourmet pizza in northeast Ohio! 91 Wood Fired Oven is located on Fulton Drive in Canton.

Chagrin Valley Antiques

Antiques, collectibles and folk art… That’s what can be found at Chagrin Valley Antiques! They are located on Chilliocothe Road in Chagrin Falls.

Cleveland Metroparks

Enjoy the beautiful outdoors at the Cleveland Metroparks! Take a ride on the brand new mountain bike trail at West Creek.

Cole’s Public House

Bon appetit! Cole’s Public House is located on South Main Street in Amherst.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about heart transplants.

Discount Drug Mart

The Flu season is coming! Head to Discount Drug Mart for your Flu vaccine!

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Fall means pumpkin at Grandpa’s Cheesebarn! Taste their unique pumpkin Gouda cheese from Holland.

Nothing Bundt Cake

Visiting Nothing Bundt Cake is a piece of cake! They have four locations: Avon, Canton, South Euclid and Strongsville.

One World Shop

Shop for handmade items from around the world! One World Shop is located on Detroit Road in Rocky River.

PC’s for People

They’ve been providing free computers to families in need! PC’s for People is located on St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland.