Chick-Fil-A

The Chick-fil-A Rivalry Food Drive is underway for week three. It is Aurora High School versus Twinsburg High School.

Copper Bend Boutique

Shop small in Wadsworth. CopperBend Boutique is located on Main Street.

The Crispy Biscuit

There’s a delicious new breakfast spot in Conneaut. The Crispy Biscuit is open for breakfast Tuesday-Sunday. At noon, it switches over to Charlie’s for lunch and dinner.

The Great Geauga County Fair

An annual tradition returns to Burton. This year is the 200th anniversary of The Great Geauga County Fair. Click here for a list of events.

Making Strides of Northeast Ohio

Lace up your shoes and join Making Strides of Northeast Ohio for the annual 5K walk on Saturday, October 1st.

Mortach Financial

A big name in country music returns to Lorain County for a good cause! Thanks to Mortach Financial, John Rich will be at the Lorain Palace on November 12th. The event benefits The Travis Mills Foundation.

Playhouse Square

Here’s a chance to immerse yourself in the arts for free! Playhouse Square’s Dance Showcase is set for September 16th. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.