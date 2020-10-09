Show Info: October 9, 2020

Boiling House

Searching for seafood? The Boiling House is located on Exchange Street in Akron.

Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about blood pressure.

Ghost Walk

It’s spooky season! Take a ghost walk in Cleveland or Medina with Psychic Sonya!

Malabar Farm

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Malabar Farm in Lucas.

Ohio Maple Producers Association

Go on a maple driving trail! The Fall Maple Tour takes you to seventeen of Ohio’s best maple locations.

Salumeria Di Torre

Authentic Italian deli and market! Salumeria Di Torre is located on Tuscarawas Street in Canton.

Stasek Realty Group

They are the largest residential real estate brokerage in North America! Learn more about the Stasek Realty Group here.

Truly Simple Boutique

Shop ’til you drop! Truly Simple Boutique is located on Herrick Avenue in Wellington.