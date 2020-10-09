Show Info: October 9, 2020

Boiling House
Searching for seafood? The Boiling House is located on Exchange Street in Akron.
Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about blood pressure.
Ghost Walk
It’s spooky season! Take a ghost walk in Cleveland or Medina with Psychic Sonya!
Malabar Farm
David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Malabar Farm in Lucas.
Ohio Maple Producers Association
Go on a maple driving trail! The Fall Maple Tour takes you to seventeen of Ohio’s best maple locations.
Salumeria Di Torre
Authentic Italian deli and market! Salumeria Di Torre is located on Tuscarawas Street in Canton.
Stasek Realty Group
They are the largest residential real estate brokerage in North America! Learn more about the Stasek Realty Group here.
Truly Simple Boutique
Shop ’til you drop! Truly Simple Boutique is located on Herrick Avenue in Wellington.