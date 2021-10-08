Show Info: October 8, 2021

Bistro Bella Luna
Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner! Bistro Bella Luna is located on East College Street in Oberlin.
Dr. Susan Albers
Addressing pandemic weight gain! Learn how to eat mindfully thanks to Dr. Susan Albers.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Walk for breast cancer awareness! Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will be at the Browns Stadium!
Port Farms
David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Port Farms in Waterford, Pennsylvania.
Ohio Outdoor RV Show
Enjoy your next road trip in style! The Ohio Outdoor RV Show is going on now until Sunday in Medina.
Windsor Laurelwood
Take care of your mental health! Windsor Laurelwood is located on Euclid Avenue in Willoughby.
Woollybear Festival
It’s the largest one-day festival in Ohio! The Woollybear Festival is this Sunday, October 10th in Vermilion.