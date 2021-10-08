Show Info: October 8, 2021

Bistro Bella Luna

Enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner! Bistro Bella Luna is located on East College Street in Oberlin.

Dr. Susan Albers

Addressing pandemic weight gain! Learn how to eat mindfully thanks to Dr. Susan Albers.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Walk for breast cancer awareness! Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will be at the Browns Stadium!

Port Farms

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Port Farms in Waterford, Pennsylvania.

Ohio Outdoor RV Show

Enjoy your next road trip in style! The Ohio Outdoor RV Show is going on now until Sunday in Medina.

Windsor Laurelwood

Take care of your mental health! Windsor Laurelwood is located on Euclid Avenue in Willoughby.

Woollybear Festival

It’s the largest one-day festival in Ohio! The Woollybear Festival is this Sunday, October 10th in Vermilion.