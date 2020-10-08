Show Info: October 8, 2020

Berry’s Blooms

Family-owned flower farm! Berry’s Blooms is located on Granger Road in Medina.

Cleveland Clinic

Is anxiety causing you to be restless at night? Dr. Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about sleep.

Mortach Financial

Are your finances on track? Dave Mortach at Mortach Financial can help.

NOMZ

Sandwich or salad? How about both? NOMZ is located on Furnace Street in Akron.

Stearns Homestead

Down on the Farm! Stearns Homestead is located on Ridge Road in Parma.

Wine & Chocolate Walk

Support local business and enjoy tasty treats! The Amherst Wine and Chocolate Walk will be on October 18th.