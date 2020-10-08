Show Info: October 8, 2020

Berry’s Blooms
Family-owned flower farm! Berry’s Blooms is located on Granger Road in Medina.
Cleveland Clinic
Is anxiety causing you to be restless at night? Dr. Susan Albers from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about sleep.
Mortach Financial
Are your finances on track? Dave Mortach at Mortach Financial can help.
NOMZ
Sandwich or salad? How about both? NOMZ is located on Furnace Street in Akron.
Stearns Homestead
Down on the Farm! Stearns Homestead is located on Ridge Road in Parma.
Wine & Chocolate Walk
Support local business and enjoy tasty treats! The Amherst Wine and Chocolate Walk will be on October 18th.