12 Hours of Terror Movie Marathon

An entire day of spooky films! The 12 Hours of Terror Movie Marathon is October 15th at Capitol Theatre.

Campo Roofing

Is your home covered? Learn more about Campo Roofing here.

Capsoul

The perfect bag for all your luggage needs! Shop from Capsoul by visiting them online.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Enjoy Trick or Treat Fest at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo now until October 30th! Learn more here.

Comedian Jeff Blanchard

It’s time for a laugh! See comedian Jeff Blanchard on October 20th and 21st at the Funny Stop Comedy Club.

Frosted Cake Shoppe

Satisfy your sweet tooth! The Frosted Cake Shoppe is located on South Court Street in Medina.

The Home Pantry

Making dinner easier! The Home Pantry is now located in the West Side Market! Or shop online.

Nickajack Farms

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Nickajack Farms in North Lawrence.

Nightmare Cleveland

Girl’s Fright Out! Get spooked at Nightmare Cleveland on Brookpark Road in Cleveland.

Playhouse Square

Les Miserables is back at Playhouse Square! For tickets and more information, click here.

Purplebrown Farm Store

Fresh and local market! Purplebrown Farm Store is located on Mill Street in Peninsula.

Shelf Life

Curl up with a good book! Shelf Life is located on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls.

Storehouse Tea

Warm up with a cup of tea! Storehouse Tea is located in the Hildebrant Building on Walton Avenue in Cleveland.

Tee It Up For Down Syndrome

Tee It Up For Down Syndrome on October 27th at Top Golf in Independence.