Show Info: October 7, 2020

Cross Country Mortgage
Is your home in need of a renovation? Cross Country Mortgage can help!
Fisher’s American Tavern
What’s for dinner? Fisher’s American Tavern is located on Miles Road in Solon.
Forage & Feather
Twenty-five different artists under one roof! Forage & Feather is located on East Prospect in Mantua.
HOLA Ohio
It’s Hispanic Heritage Month! Visit HOLA Ohio to learn more.
Studio Bakery
Custom cake and bakery items! Studio Bakery is located on Dressler Road in Canton.
The Makery & The Farm Stand
It’s two stores in one! The Makery and The Farm Stand is located on Wadsworth Road in Norton.
Vitamix
It’s more than a blender! Learn about all of the products Vitamix has to offer by visiting their website.