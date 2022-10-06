50 Floor
Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor!
Holden Arboretum
Enjoy fall in the forest! The Holden Arboretum is located on Sperry Road in Kirtland.
The Lucky Penny Cafe
Little cafe with a big heart! The Lucky Penny Cafe is located on Grant Street in Lagrange.
The Olive Scene
Quality olive oil! The Olive Scene has locations in Chagrin Falls, Vermilion and Rocky River.
Pinspiration
Time to get creative! Pinspiration is located on Detroit Road in Avon.
Quarry Hill Orchards
It’s apple season! Quarry Hill Orchards is located on Mason Road in Berlin Heights.
Ready Set Coffee
The perfect roast! Ready Set Coffee is located on Detroit Avenue in Gordon Square.
Sacred Waters Kava Bar
The taste of the South Pacific! Sacred Waters Kava Bar is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood.
Sprinkles and Milk
Crazy milkshakes! Sprinkles and Milk is located on Cedar Road in South Euclid.
Summa Health
Breast cancer awareness! Learn more about Summa Health by visiting them online.
Video Game Nirvana
New ways to play old classics! Video Game Nirvana is located on West Main Street in Madison.
Weatherhead School of Management
Leadership experience! Learn more about Weatherhead School of Management here.