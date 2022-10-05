Cheyenne Nichols
You can watch Cheyenne Nichols on this season of Hell’s Kitchen on Fox!
Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Ardeshir Hashmi from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about vaccines!
Factory of Terror
Girl’s Fright Out! Natalie and Lil’ John got spooked at the Factory of Terror in Canton.
Feather Leather Designs
Handmade leather earrings! Shop from Feather Leather Designs here.
Golden Reserve
Ready for retirement? Learn more about Golden Reserve by visiting them online.
The Helicopter Daughter
Small shop with a big mission! The Helicopter Daughter is located inside the Matchworks Building in Mentor.
Made With Heart
Bookmarks made from greeting cards! You can shop from Made With Heart online.
Notre Dame College
It’s campus week! Learn more about Notre Dame College here.
Totally Tangled Creations
Handcrafted in Akron! Totally Tangled Creations can be found inside the Summit Artspace.
Tower City
Live music competition! Learn more about The Battle of the Land online.
Unscript’d Boutique
Make a statement! Unscript’d Boutique is located on West Huron Road in Cleveland.