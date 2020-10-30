Show Info: October 30, 2020

Artist at Heart

Get creative with a virtual painting class! Learn more about Artist at Heart online.

B. A. Sweetie

Enjoy HalloSweeties Weekends at B. A. Sweetie! The event is from 4:00 – 10:00 p.m. on October 30th and 31st.

Dia De Muertos

Celebrate the Day of the Dead! The Cleveland Public Theatre will have art installations for Dia De Muertos. You can also enjoy a virtual art exhibit! Learn more here.

Elegant Essentials

It’s a local boutique that supports breast cancer patients. Elegant Essentials is located on Normandy Park Drive in Medina.

Rage Room Ohio

It’s a safe way to get your frustrations out! Rage Room Ohio is located on Mogadore Road in Akron.

Secrest Arboretum

Fall in love with fall at Secrest Arboretum. They are located on Madison Avenue in Wooster.

The Faithful Little Cupcake

Boy one cupcake, get one free if you come dressed up in your Halloween costume! The Faithful Little Cupcake has locations in Orrville and Wooster.

The Marketplace

It’s a new, indoor shopping area! The Marketplace is located on East Market Street in Sandusky.