Show Info: October 29, 2020

Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop
It’s a super store for comics! Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop is celebrating their 28th anniversary. They are located on Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.
Cleveland APL
Help support the four foots! Purchase tickets for the Cleveland APL virtual Fur Ball here.
Element LABS
Homemade soaps to add luxury to your bath! Element LABS is located on Lake Road in Avon Lake.
Fears Confections
Unique chocolates for the spooky season! Fears Confections is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.
Kaulig Media
Matt Kaulig is highlighting Cleveland’s Own! Learn more about Kaulig Media here.
Olive My Heart
Pasta, olive oil and more! Olive My Heart is located on Darrow Road in Hudson.
PUR Spices
Add flavor to your meals with PUR Spices. Order their special sauces online.