Show Info: October 29, 2020

Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop

It’s a super store for comics! Carol & John’s Comic Book Shop is celebrating their 28th anniversary. They are located on Lorain Ave. in Cleveland.

Cleveland APL

Help support the four foots! Purchase tickets for the Cleveland APL virtual Fur Ball here.

Element LABS

Homemade soaps to add luxury to your bath! Element LABS is located on Lake Road in Avon Lake.

Fears Confections

Unique chocolates for the spooky season! Fears Confections is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

Kaulig Media

Matt Kaulig is highlighting Cleveland’s Own! Learn more about Kaulig Media here.

Olive My Heart

Pasta, olive oil and more! Olive My Heart is located on Darrow Road in Hudson.

PUR Spices

Add flavor to your meals with PUR Spices. Order their special sauces online.