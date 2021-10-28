Show Info: October 28, 2021

Conrad’s
Prepare your car for winter! Conrad’s has multiple locations across northeast Ohio.
Dante Rodriguez
Artist Dante Rodriguez celebrates Hispanic art! View one of his murals on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.
Kaulig Giving
Matt Kaulig from Kaulig Giving highlights local people, companies & charities making a difference.
Momocho
Dos Equis fried ice cream and more! Momocho is located on Fulton Road in Cleveland.
Playhouse Square
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live is coming to Playhouse Square! Learn more here.
Psychic Sonya
Ghost tours in Cleveland! Learn more about Psychic Sonya and book a ghost tour here.
University Hospitals
It’s breast cancer awareness month! Learn more about breast cancer screening at University Hospitals here.