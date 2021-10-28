Show Info: October 28, 2021

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden will head to Capitol Hill early Thursday to push his revised domestic policy bill and a related bipartisan infrastructure plan with divided House Democrats after days of prolonged negotiations over his ambitious social and climate policies and how to pay for them.

Biden will then make remarks from the White House, a possible signal that agreement might be within reach after a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires’ tax appeared scrapped to win over pivotal senators in the 50-50 Senate. NewsNation will live stream Biden's remarks in the player above.