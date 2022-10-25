Bianca Breed

Preserving nature through art! Shop resin jewelry and home goods from Bianca Breed here.

Bibury & Co.

Handmade goods from local makers! Bibury & Co. is locatedo n East Prospect in Mantua.

Castle

Handling your home repairs! Learn more about Castle by visiting them online.

Dottie’s Flower Farm

Fall planted bulbs! Dottie’s Flower Farm is located on Chardon Windsor Road in Chardon.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Makeup Artist Alan Tuskes

Halloween makeup transformation! Learn more about Alan Tuskes here.

Honey Girl Donuts

Mobile donut trailer! Learn more about Honey Girl Donuts by visiting them online.

The Nest

Handcrafted signs and more! The Nest is located on Main Street in Chardon.

Northeast Ohio Medical University

Become a pharmacist! Learn more about Northeast Ohio Medical University here.

Old Brooklyn Cheese

Quality mustards and more! Old Brooklyn Cheese has locations in Old Brooklyn and in the Van Aken District.

Orange Rose Apothecary

For your home and health! Orange Rose Apothecary is located on South Main Street in Hudson.

Public Square

The Great Pumpkin Party in the Square! Learn more about this fun event and others here.

Red Cedar Coffee Co.

For your daily grind! Red Cedar Coffee Co. is located on West Bagley Road in Berea.

Western Reserve Distillers

Award-winning spirits! Western Reserve Distillers is located on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

White Rabbit Kids

Not your typical toy store! White Rabbit Kids is located on Erie Street in Willoughby.