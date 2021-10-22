Show Info: October 22, 2021

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Etalian

Naples-style pizzeria! Etalian is located on Bell Street in Chagrin Falls.

Grand River Cellars

Wine and dine all year long! Grand River Cellars is located on South Madison Road in Madison.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Start your holiday shopping at Grandpa’s Cheesebarn! They are located in Ashland, Norton & Fairlawn.

Lebanese Festival

Enjoy a Labanese Festival at Our Lady of the Cedars Church in Fairlawn starting this afternoon!

Pine Ridge Medical Clinic

Pine Ridge Medical Clinic is located on Euclid Avenue in Euclid. Learn more here.

Sandusky County Historic Jail & Dungeon

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Sandusky County Historic Jail & Dungeon in Fremont.