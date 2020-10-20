Show Info: October 20, 2020

Dornee

Handmade skincare products that help you adore yourself! Dornee is located on South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights. Save 15% with the code NewDay now through October 30th.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov with the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about hereditary breast cancer.

Greenbridge Teahouse Bed & Breakfast

Enjoy a comfortable and cozy stay at the Greenbridge Teahouse Bed & Breakfast! They are located in Twinsburg. Receive a 20% discount on their cookbook until November 30th by using the promo code NDC20.

Gypsy Beans and Baking Company

Make three different soups with one base! Gypsy Beans & Baking Company is located on Detroit Avenue in Cleveland.

Kasai Japanese Restaurant

Kasai Japanese Restaurant has two locations. One is on Weatherstone Drive in Wadsworth. The other is located on Massillon Road in Uniontown.

Mom’s Gourmet

Spice up your game day recipes! Purchase the best spice blends at Mom’s Gourmet.

Pumpkinville

Pumpkinville is home to all things fall! They are located on Chillicothe Road in Kirtland.

Shake Rattle and Stroll

Get in the spirit of the season by taking a stroll in downtown Vermilion! More than 45 shops have silly skeletons in their windows for you to enjoy!

Sweet Fix Bakery

They’re known for their sweet potato pie! Sweet Fix Bakery is located on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.

Unique LED Products

Custom creations lit up with LED lights! Unique LED is located on Chestnut Avenue in Northfield.