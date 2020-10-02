Show Info: October 2, 2020

Cleveland Restaurant Week
Support your local restaurants with Cleveland Restaurant Week! Many restaurants are involved. See the list here.
Evie Lou Oberlin
Creative, comfortable clothing! Evie Lou Oberlin is located on West College Street in Oberlin.
Hale Farm
David Moss takes us back in time! This week’s One Tank Trip was to Hale Farm in Bath.
Hatfield’s Goode Grub
Order for pick up or dine in! Hatfield’s Goode Grub is located on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.
Lee’s Bees and Honey
Raw local honey and more! Lee’s Bees and Honey is located on South Main Street in North Canton.
McKay Bricker Framing
Buy some art and get it framed too! McKay Bricker Framing is located on Main Street in Kent.
Summa Health
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! Summa Health can answer questions about screenings.
Summit Metro Parks
Take a hike at Summit Metro Parks! Join the 57th annual Fall hiking Spree by signing up here.
Village Point Market and Pizza Parlor
You can shop at the market or grab a slice at the pizza parlor! Village Point is located on West Main Street in Hayesville.