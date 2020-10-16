Show Info: October 16, 2020

Amici

Dine on Italian cuisine! Amici is located on Royalton Road in North Royalton.

Cherry Blend Coffee Roasters

Satisfy your coffee cravings with the perfect blend from Cherry Blend Coffee Roasters. They are located on Cherry Avenue in Canton.

Derthick’s Corn Maze

Enjoy fall festivities at Derthick’s Corn Maze! They are located on State Route 82 in Mantua.

Goodwill

Halloween costume shopping made easy! Stay under $20 for an entire costume at Goodwill.

Grandpa’s Cheesebarn

Celebrate Sweetest Day! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has three locations… in Ashland, Norton and in Fairlawn.

Hope Soap

Soap that’s good for your skin and the community. Hope Soap is located in Cuyahoga Falls.

Lockport Brewery

Enjoy craft beer at Lockport Brewery! They are located on Wilkshire Boulevard in Bolivar.

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Chill out with a sweet treat! Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream is located in Wadsworth. They are only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Birch Tree

Items for you and your home! The Birch Tree is located on Tuscarawas Street in Canton.

The Bossy Bakery

The Bossy Bakery brings the goodies to you! Visit them online.