Show Info: October 16, 2020

Amici
Dine on Italian cuisine! Amici is located on Royalton Road in North Royalton.
Cherry Blend Coffee Roasters
Satisfy your coffee cravings with the perfect blend from Cherry Blend Coffee Roasters. They are located on Cherry Avenue in Canton.
Derthick’s Corn Maze
Enjoy fall festivities at Derthick’s Corn Maze! They are located on State Route 82 in Mantua.
Goodwill
Halloween costume shopping made easy! Stay under $20 for an entire costume at Goodwill.
Grandpa’s Cheesebarn
Celebrate Sweetest Day! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has three locations… in Ashland, Norton and in Fairlawn.
Hope Soap
Soap that’s good for your skin and the community. Hope Soap is located in Cuyahoga Falls.
Lockport Brewery
Enjoy craft beer at Lockport Brewery! They are located on Wilkshire Boulevard in Bolivar.
Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream
Chill out with a sweet treat! Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream is located in Wadsworth. They are only open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The Birch Tree
Items for you and your home! The Birch Tree is located on Tuscarawas Street in Canton.
The Bossy Bakery
The Bossy Bakery brings the goodies to you! Visit them online.