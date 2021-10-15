Show Info: October 15, 2021

B.A. Sweetie Candy Company

The #1 stop for Halloween candy! B.A. Sweetie Candy Company is located on Brookpark Road in Cleveland.

Chatham General Store

A historic store that opened it’s doors in 1854! Chatham General Store is located on Avon Lake in Medina.

Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute

Rejuvenate your eyes at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute! Learn more here.

Nellie & Babs Boutique

Add some fun to your fashion! Nellie & Babs Boutique is located on Market Place in Broadview Heights.

Regal Vineyards

Haunted winery, corn maze & family fun! Regal Vineyards is located on County Line Road in Geneva.

Screening Solutions

Make the most out of your porch! Learn more about Screening Solutions here.

Spooky Pooch Parade

Halloween is going to the dogs! The Spooky Pooch Parade will be on October 16th from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

White House Fruit Farm

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to White House Fruit Farm in Canfield.