Beautiful Bosses

Uplifting and supporting women throughout their personal journey. Learn more about Beautiful Bosses, here.

BrewDog

Celebrate Oktoberfest at BrewDog! This Saturday from 4-10PM, you can look forward to an evening filled with games, prizes, beers, and brats!

Broadway in Akron

Pretty Woman and Mean Girls are coming to Akron for a two-day Broadway performance! Learn more about the details, here!

Candyapple & Co

Candyapple & Co made festive candy apples to kick-off your holiday party! They taste as good as they look!

Cutie Board Chick

Build a Halloween charcuterie board! Cutie Board Chick have all the tips and tricks you need to make the spookiest and festive spread!

Ghost Hunters

Paranormal Investigator’s releases a book based off of their most terrifying cases. The Horror of the House of Wills will launch this weekend!

Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory

The tour of Northeast Ohio’s Haunted Houses continues! Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory is located in Akron, Ohio!

Jim’s Open Kitchen

A breakfast and brunch spot located in Solon, Ohio! Jim’s Open Kitchen is a diner dash you won’t want to skip!

Ken Ganley Subaru

Subaru loves pet’s month! Ken Ganley Subaru Bedford will be hosting an adoption event on Oct. 21st from 1-3PM.

Laps for a Cure

Laps for a Cure raises funds in support of Lily Belle and all those affected in some way by cancer. Learn more about this amazing cause and how to support.

Optima Dermatology

Optima Dermatology has the hair loss treatments you mat be looking for! Visit their website to learn more!

Refined Gatherings

Taking an ordinary event to another level! Refined Gatherings makes custom experiences for any occasion!

Tails from the City

Event that benefits Neighborhood Pets and Tails From The City! The Horrifying Halloween Party will donate a portion of the proceeds. Learn more here.

Wolf Creek Tavern

A speakeasy is celebrating Halloween! Wolf Creek Tavern is throwing a Halloween party on October, 27th at 6PM.