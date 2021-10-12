Show Info: October 12, 2021

Chloe’s Diner
A car-themed diner started by a teen! Chloe’s Diner is located on 1st Street in Massillon.
Dr. Marc
Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.
Hendrick’s Dental
Sharpen your smile! Hendrick’s Dental is located on Center Road in Brunswick. Learn more here.
‘Leen On Me Organizing
Four spaces to organize for fall! Learn more about ‘Leen On Me Organizing here.
Lloyd’s BBQ
National Pulled Pork Day! Celebrate at home with ease thanks to Lloyd’s BBQ.
McDowell Phillips House
A historic home that’s been beautifully restored! Learn more about the Medina Historical Society here.
Playhouse Square
The Disney classic “The Lion King” is back at Playhouse Square! Purchase tickets online.
Social at the Stone House
Dine inside a Civil War-era stone house! Social at the Stone House is located on Lincoln Way in Massillon.
Lake Metroparks
The best views for fall foliage! We visited Girdled Road Reservation in Concord, one of the Lake Metroparks.