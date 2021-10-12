Show Info: October 12, 2021

Chloe’s Diner

A car-themed diner started by a teen! Chloe’s Diner is located on 1st Street in Massillon.

Dr. Marc

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic shared important information about your health.

Hendrick’s Dental

Sharpen your smile! Hendrick’s Dental is located on Center Road in Brunswick. Learn more here.

‘Leen On Me Organizing

Four spaces to organize for fall! Learn more about ‘Leen On Me Organizing here.

Lloyd’s BBQ

National Pulled Pork Day! Celebrate at home with ease thanks to Lloyd’s BBQ.

McDowell Phillips House

A historic home that’s been beautifully restored! Learn more about the Medina Historical Society here.

Playhouse Square

The Disney classic “The Lion King” is back at Playhouse Square! Purchase tickets online.

Social at the Stone House

Dine inside a Civil War-era stone house! Social at the Stone House is located on Lincoln Way in Massillon.

Lake Metroparks

The best views for fall foliage! We visited Girdled Road Reservation in Concord, one of the Lake Metroparks.