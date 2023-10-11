A-Bun-Dance

Hand pulled noodles you can make at home! A-Bun-Dance is located on 975 Lee Road, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio!

Boomdyada

Live succulent arrangements on real pumpkins! Boomdyada has Fall events and more for your next night out!

Brandywine Fall Fest & Ski Swap

Brandywine is hosting their Fall Fest and Ski Swap starting, October 13-15. Learn more about the event and their featured discounts on gear and accessories!

Canary Travel

Experience Emerald Island with Canary Travel! Canary Travel will be one of the many vendors at Market Square in Crocker Park on November 5th.

Global Teas

Warm up with teas from all around the world! Global Teas is offering 20% off through today by using the code FOXFRIEND20!

Grandpa’s Cheese Barn

The Fall goodies you can’t say no to! Grandpa’s Cheese Barn is selling homemade candies and chocolates!

Karen Siat – Makeup Artist

Makeup hotline! Karen Siat will assist you in discovering the products that are best to buy according to your needs and budget!

Little Pumpkin Pre & Postnatal Pop-Up

Little Pumpkin Pre & Postnatal Pop-Up is providing a range of products, services, and resources tailored to those in their early parenthood journey. Get your tickets, here!

Llamacita Sauces

Inspired by bright Latin flavors and beachy vibes, Llamacita Sauces will elevate the flavors to your favorite dishes!

North Ridge Racket and Paddle

Being active in the great indoors! Indoor tennis and pickleball is available at North Ridge Racket and Paddle!

Stems Fleur

Fresh floral creations to make any room pop! Stems Fleur is located at the historical Heights Rockefeller building, in Cleveland Heights Ohio.

The Flaming Marshmallow

A twist on the American camping classics! The Flaming Marshmallow is food truck located in Canton, Ohio.