Show Info: October 1, 2021

1Above and Beyond

Baby Reese was born with Osteopetrosis. Follow her story and help the cause here.

Barrio Tacos

National Taco Day is October 4th! Celebrate with a fiesta at Barrio Tacos.

Bluebird Farm Park

David Moss takes us on a One Tank Trip to Bluebird Farm Park in Carrollton, Ohio.

Jennifer Lee Studios

Lake Erie inspired handmade pottery! Jennifer Lee Studios is located on Ingersoll Drive in Rocky River.

The Lantern

All about aging! The Lantern has locations in Chagrin Valley, Madison and Saybrook.

Screening Solutions

Make the most of your patio! Screening Solutions is located on York Delta Drive in North Royalton.

Social Selfies

Look your best! Social Selfies is located on Melinz Parkway in Eastlake.

Wadsworth

Enjoy fall in Wadsworth! We chatted about the fall fest and visited Rise and Grind on High Street.