American Legion Post 572

American Legion Post 572 is located on State Road in Parma. Click here to learn more about membership opportunities.

MAPS Air Museum

The MAPS Air Museum is located in North Canton.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ is offering a free sandwich to all veterans on Saturday, November 11th. Visit, https://mission-bbq.com/ to learn more.

Mission Wags

Mission Wags is an organization that provides service dogs for veterans.

KLM Home Décor

Veteran-owned business, KLM Home Décor is located in North Ridgeville.

The Travis Mills Foundation

For more information on The Travis Mills Foundation and how you can get involved, click here.

Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission

To learn more about Veterans Services and offered benefits visit, trumbullcountyvets.org .

Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia

To learn more about Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia and how you can be part of the mission visit, www.veteranvoicesforfibromyalgia.com/.